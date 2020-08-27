The 22 Virginia state legislators who signed the Aug. 6 letter calling on Gov. Ralph Northam and health officials to suspend the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s dangerous construction plans are showing us exactly what it means to put people’s health and safety before profits and to truly serve constituents in the midst of an unprecedented crisis.
The MVP’s parent companies want to send 4,000 out-of-state workers to build a stretch of the gas pipeline -- a project many have argued is unnecessary to meet the energy needs of Virginia. Nevermind the fact that construction sites, where workers must be close together for long periods of time, would spread COVID-19 quickly and easily. The region of rural southwest Virginia where this construction is meant to take place is still being ravaged by the virus, and there are zero open hospital beds.
So if workers were to flood the region, and some or many of them were to get the coronavirus, they would either have to take hospital beds away from residents who need them, or they wouldn’t be able to receive proper healthcare. No one can look at this situation and not see a public health disaster in the making. The fossil fuel corporations building the MVP clearly only have their profits in mind, and not the health or safety of either Virginia residents or their own workers.
The pandemic has hit poor communities and communities of color disproportionately hard in Virginia. Perpetuating that inequity through a needless and potentially reckless construction project such as this only adds to that problem.
Holding Northam and public health officials responsible is a step toward prioritizing public health over destructive projects like this one. Virginians deserve more of these types of delegates, who will rise up against powerful interests to actually preserve the safety and integrity of the communities they serve.
Jolene Mafnas
Food and Water Watch
