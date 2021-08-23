LETTER: Del. Danica Roem has accomplished a lot for the 13th District

Del. Danica Roem is one of the most prolific delegates in Richmond. The 13th District covers Manassas Park and western Prince William County.
Roem, a Democrat, has worked on expansion of Medicaid coverage for 400,000 Virginians. She worked on teacher salary increases by 5%, from a level lower than many districts in Northern Virginia. She led programs to help pay off school lunch meals debts, especially in Loch Lomond Elementary, PACE West in Gainesville and Sinclair Elementary. More than $40,000 was raised in this initiative.
These are just a few issues that Delegate Roem worked on behalf of her 13th District constituents. In addition, she has led on the initiative to clean up Route 28 so that Prince William residents could commute their jobs throughout Northern Virginia and Washington.
By way of contrast, Delegate Roem’s opponent for re-election to the House of Delegates, Republican Christopher Stone, appears to continue to object to undocumented children attending county public schools. Stone should be aware that the U. S. Supreme Court directed public schools throughout the United States to provide educational opportunities for all children regardless of immigration status. The Supreme Court order was announced some 39 years ago in 1982 in Plyler v. Department of Education, 457U.S.202 (1982).
Voters in the 13th District are very well represented by Del. Danica Roem. Please consider voting for Danica starting on Sept. 17.
Kevin M. Raymond
Woodbridge
