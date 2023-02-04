LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

If it’s a day that ends in “Y,” then there’s a data center debate going on somewhere in Prince William County. While much attention has been given to the controversial Digital Gateway, another large data center development is pending, one which impacts several neighborhoods, schools and businesses.  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

PWCTaxpayer
PWCTaxpayer

Hear! Hear! I wholeheartedly agree and would only add that children from the Gainesville district attend Chris Yung Elementary School, which will be impacted by Devlin Tech park. Those parents, and by extension those children, should have representation in what happens to their learning environment! Protect our neighborhoods and our schools. NO to Devlin Tech Park.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.