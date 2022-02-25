 Skip to main content
LETTER: Data centers were not in Pageland residents’ plan

  • Updated
LETTER:

What most environmental enthusiasts fail to recognize are the facilities needed for our future. We cannot continue to protect our rural areas and pristine views in the face of an ever-growing population.

We also need to understand that a majority of the population will be concentrated in the constantly expanding penumbra around our major cities.

One should not be surprised that Prince William and Fauquier counties, to name just two in the D.C. metropolitan area, will have to compromise far more than less populated counties, such as Blaine, Nebraska, or Esmeralda, Nevada.

Growing even faster than our population is our reliance on computers and the need for storage facilities for all the data generated.

Perhaps some might be a bit envious that others will become wealthy by selling their land to the data center developers. I can assure you that most of the people in the area didn’t purchase their properties with that as a goal. That’s a matter of luck, good for some, not so good for others.

I, for one, moved to Prince William County two years ago intending to spend the rest of my life here. Yet, I do not wish to live surrounded by data centers. Nor am I looking to become “filthy rich.” I do, however, want significantly more for my property than I paid for it, enough to buy a new home and to hire people to do all the packing and moving, as well as unpacking and setting up the new home, because at my age that kind of activity is quite painful.

Instead of protecting our views and our spaces, environmentalists need to plan how to best manage our land for future growth.

Jack Seeley

Catharpin

