LETTER: Data centers’ impact on the watershed, water quality a concern

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors is considering approval of a huge data center corridor in the rural crescent. Data centers rely heavily on water-scarce basins to supply their direct and indirect water requirements. The industry plays an important role in local water scarcity, especially with water stress expected in many watersheds due to increased water demands and more prolonged droughts due to climate change.
Planning documents disclose that a data center can require up to 500 million gallons of water. Data centers currently are not required to openly disclose water usage. As the public is becoming more aware and seeing the effects of the quality of water and shortages due to data centers’ water use, I believe disclosure will eventually be mandated.
The rural crescent comprises most of the Occoquan watershed and serves as a key role in groundwater recharge. The Occoquan watershed includes the entirety of the Occoquan Reservoir that supplies drinking water for millions of people within Northern Virginia. Eastern Prince William is dependent on this reservoir for clean drinking water. If Prince William County expands development into the rural crescent, the water quality of the Occoquan Reservoir will be affected.
Contact your supervisor and say NO to data centers in the rural crescent before it is too late.
Brenda Quanstrom
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.