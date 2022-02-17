LETTER: Data centers belong in industrial zones

On a recent county land use poll, 71% of Prince William County residents responded mightily that they wanted to preserve rural land and historically sensitive areas! Why then are the Prince William County planners and Board of Supervisors even considering a data center development the size of TWO Reagan National Airports along Pageland Avenue in Gainesville?! The rural crescent will be forever changed, and the remaining green zone will be gone!
There is plenty of land ready and waiting in industrial areas such as Wellington Road, Balls Ford Road, south on Va. 234 and Interstate 66. These industrial zones are ready to be built upon NOW with water, sewer and electricity in place.
PUT THE DATA CENTERS WHERE THEY BELONG instead of impacting history, the environment and the watershed, which affects 2 million people, including those in Fairfax County!
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
When I asked on November 16th what was the compelling reason to rezone rural areas for data centers rather than to place them in the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District specifically set aside for them, Chair Ann Wheeler replied: “There is not sufficient room in the current Overlay District. There are some parcels left but they do not total much acreage and are not large enough nor contiguous for this type of project.”
On January 18th, I presented Chair Wheeler with conclusive evidence that her Director of Economic Development could not substantiate assertions she had made about the availability of land in the data center overlay district or the amount of land required for data center development. Chair Wheeler’s answer to these facts was: “I choose to believe her instead of you”. That response makes perfect sense for someone living in a bubble of their own design.
When Chair Wheeler referred to “this type of project” on November 19th, I’ll bet she knew that meant an 800-acre QTS data center campus. The rest of us chumps didn’t find that out until this paper reported it on February 8th. Inside job?
