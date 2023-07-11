As a mid-county resident in the Occoquan District, it would be easy for me to ignore how callous decisions to place data centers next to schools, neighborhoods and parks near Manassas and Gainesville have devastated county residents in those communities.
However, I am aware enough to know that, given the hungry and profit-driven objectives of the data center industry, they would seek to devastate mid-county and the eastern corridor with much of the same if they could.
Our Prince William Board of County Supervisors should be one of our main lines of defense to protect us from predatory industries such as the data center industry. So far, they have failed us in the western corridor.
It is time for county citizens throughout the county to tell our elected officials that we will not allow the data center industry to derail our goals of achieving clean, properly positioned renewable energy. The Prince William Digital Gateway would be a mega data center complex that would require enough energy to power 717,000 homes, which is more than Prince William and Fairfax Counties combined. The desired 20 million square feet of data centers would not only require a massive amount of electricity, but it would also require a super massive amount of water, which we are starting to have less of.
This industry has proven to be a massive parasite in other states and counties. They have devastated their surrounding communities’ electric grid and water supply. Building massive natural gas power plants and utilizing countless diesel generators will certainly erode our health, quality of life and put a massive strain on our electric and water resources. Utilizing dirty energy sources is clearly in the sight of data center developers. They do not care about the negative implications on our health, and the destruction of millions of trees that clean the air that we breathe. Their proliferation will worsen the climate crisis, which the supervisors claim to be committed to improving. We can’t have it both ways.
For all of the reasons just stated, I call upon my Occoquan District Supervisor, Kenny Boddye to say no to more data centers and to say yes to clean properly positioned renewable energy. I urge each county resident to tell your supervisor to do the same!
Delton Nichols
Manassas
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.