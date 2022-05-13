Gainesville is being turned into an industrial zone within walking distance of Heathcote Commons Townhomes, the Marque Apartments, Heritage Hunt and Gainesville High School.
Fifteen data stations and their substations will bring numerous rooftop noisy chillers and possible fuel spills. The construction will take about 10 years and will add diesel fuel trucks along Heathcote Boulevard. Gainesville is being choked out.
To add another 2,100-acre data center complex on Pageland Lane is totally irresponsible. Imagine if Heritage Hunt sold out its 800 acres too? It would totally destroy Gainesville.
If the Digital Gateway is such a good deal for the county, then take those 30 buildings and spread them out. Gainesville CANNOT and SHOULD NOT take one more data center.
Instead of being a county that only cares about revenue, let’s redo our reputation into one that cares about people. Put the data centers in already existing industrial zones away from residents.
These corporations are not going anywhere. There will always be developers wanting to bring their companies to Prince William County….
I hope the board of supervisors will make a responsible difference and put the health of people first.
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
