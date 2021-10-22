LETTER: Data center approvals must hinge on environmental impacts – not jobs

As citizens of Prince William County, we should continue our public effort to ensure future data centers are designed and operated sustainably. This means the water the data centers need will be reused, and the electric power will come from green energy.
Our continued request for a [county] water study still has not been answered, although it has been months and months since we started asking and a directive was issued.
Plans in Prince William County are to put data centers in our rural crescent, where there is very little impervious surface. No sewers are allowed, and therefore 22,000 homes are on wells. This makes us particularly concerned with the impact on our drinking water as well as the drinking water for the entire county.
Data centers will lead to vast impervious surfaces, and their associated storm water flows will likely increase ecological damage to local streams and waterways. As storms are predicted to be more intense, dropping more water in shorter periods of time, we worry that upstream, expansive data centers will increase downstream scouring and flood impacts, especially in under-served communities.
The climate crisis is very real. Everyone should be doing everything they can to lessen the impact of the climate crisis -- not adding to it.
From my perspective, claiming that some unknown number of jobs from regional unions who may or may not employ citizens of Prince William County is a false narrative that endangers the environment and the future for the children of Prince William County.
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
