Father’s Day was celebrated on Sunday, June 21, this year. People celebrate it by giving cards, presents, and much more to make it memorable.
But does this mean we should celebrate this day only once in a year? No. My religion tells us to honor and respect parents always. Being Muslims, we care for our parents everyday not only as a duty but also to show our love for them. Even giving a hug or saying thank you to your father shows you love him.
My father cares for us and does a lot of stuff for us. We should think about it and remember it. He finds great educational movies to watch with us, gets groceries in these difficult times, tells us cool stories. Therefore, I want to say we should celebrate our fathers and mothers every day.
Rameen Noor
Age 7
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.