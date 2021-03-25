You have permission to edit this article.
LETTER: COVID-19 relief bill a step toward relieving global poverty

Now that the COVID-19 relief bill has passed, there will be a tremendous positive impact on America’s citizens. It will help the thousands of people and families who have suffered from this pandemic’s side effects. Also, it will not only benefit citizens of the U.S. but positively impact other countries and continents. 

Not only has COVD-19 created a health crisis, but an economic crisis in which more and more people are categorized at close to or below the poverty line. Global poverty has always been on the frontline of issues in the international system, but the pandemic has only deepened the gap and problem. Thus, the passing of this act will be a step in the right direction.

As volunteers with the Borgen Project, we have as one of our main priorities advocating for the COVID-19 relief bill. As mentioned before, it will benefit those who reside in this country and citizens worldwide.

As a community, we underestimate the impact global poverty has on every other aspect of life. It affects the economy, the climate crisis, and the health of individuals worldwide, as we have seen in the past year. 

This act is a significant step in reducing the number of people that live in poverty. Urge your leaders to pass the following relief package, which includes $11 billion in resources for the State Department, USAID, and other development agencies.

McCall Moran

Haymarket

