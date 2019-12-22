Time to take a hard look at solar energy for government buildings. Fairfax County just signed some contracts Dec. 10 with installers to put solar photovoltaic panels on 113 government buildings and in the parks.
This move should yield $60 million in savings over the life of the contracts. This action was accomplished via a Power Purchase Agreement, which other counties can copy.
Clean energy is attractive when you look at the cost savings and the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.