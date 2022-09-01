During an Aug. 19 interview with Kojo Nmandi on WAMU, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said: “I always err on the side of transparency.” How long did her nose grow while uttering that one?
One of the principal complaints with the “review” of the Prince William Digital Gateway proposal has been that county government has been consistently stonewalling legitimate inquiries and suppressing unflattering evidence essential to informed decision-making.
For months, I, and other community members, have been repeatedly trying to get county officials to answer questions about the status of data center development in the county. Among other things, residents need confirmation of how many data centers are already under development, and what their approved capacity is. Without that basic information, how do we know if the Prince William Digital Gateway is even necessary? Our county planning office provided no reply to an attorney’s July 5th letter, which, ironically, complains about its lack of responsiveness.
On Aug. 5, I wrote Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office after exhausting attempts to obtain any degree of cooperation from county government offices. My inquiry to the county’s internal auditor, the only avenue taxpayers have to report government malfeasance, was ignored for five months before finally being rebuffed with a non-answer. The internal auditor is under the purview of county government, which is charged with ensuring it is impartial and responsive. Instead, it’s being used as another obstruction tool.
Our county’s last full-time planning director resigned on Oct. 15, 2021. His replacement was our current Deputy County Executive for Community Development Rebecca Horner, who has been dual hatted in an “acting” role. The planning director should have some level of autonomy, an extra level removed from the political influence of the supervisors.
Why hasn’t a full-time planning director been hired in over 10 months? Do the supervisors prefer one less independent voice? Citizens can’t get any answers to those questions either.
Ann Wheeler? Transparent as mud.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.