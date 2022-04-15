Many readers don’t realize that the Prince William Digital Gateway is not the county’s plan. It’s a private business proposal by wealthy landowners to maximize their land’s value and facilitate its sale to developers. Responsible county planners would never have suggested locating a 2,133-acre industrial corridor between a national park and a state forest.
A more thoughtful plan is achievable, but not the way the county is going about it. County officials are considering the Prince William Digital Gateway, a review of the county’s data center overlay district and an update to the county’s long-term planning map known as the comprehensive plan concurrently rather than in a logical sequence.
The comprehensive plan update should first decide the county’s vision for 2040, and the path to achieve it. It should determine the goal for data center growth and how to prudently manage it. If achieving that goal requires additional land, then planners should review the best options for expanding the overlay district to enable it. Once accomplished, data center proposals should be considered that align with the county’s plan – instead of the developers’ plans.
There’s no need to sacrifice tax revenue while we construct an improved plan. A tremendous amount of data center capacity is already under development, with more land available in the existing overlay district, to yield greater tax revenue sooner and with fewer ill effects. Prince William is already on track to exceed Loudoun’s data center capacity without the Prince William Digital Gateway and its environmental risks.
Let’s stop settling for developers’ bad ideas and devise better ones ourselves. That’s what our government is for.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
