LETTER: County’s lack of an office of early childhood education leaves funding on the table

Dr. Myra Sawyer's article [“Why Prince William County needs an office of childhood education – today,” published Nov. 18] is so important to the greater Prince William area.
Prince William County has left millions of state and federal dollars on the table since we have no agency to flow the childcare dollars into to distribute them.
The pandemic only heightened the crisis in childcare. Prince William, City of Manassas and Manassas Park need to work together to move forward on creating an office of early childhood education to serve our most vulnerable population of residents, those from birth to age 5.
Debi Stepien
Gainesville
