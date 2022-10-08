It’s ironic. Last Wednesday, Sept. 28, I told the Prince William County Planning Commission that the comprehensive plan should not be passed as it contains no reference to the climate crisis. Some of them smiled.
On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Haymarket Farmers Market was canceled. Why? Because of the climate crisis. A hurricane hit Cuba, Florida, South Carolina and its vast size – affecting even Northern Virginia -- is causing the cancelation.
The climate crisis is real. We need to have a comprehensive plan that addresses the crisis. It cannot be passed as it stands. To do so is immoral and unethical.
And on top of that, we have no water study assessing the impacts of new residential and industrial development on the watershed of the Occoquan Reservoir. We have county planning based on no science in a world where many headlines are about the climate crisis and the devastation it is causing.
People who live in the rural crescent get their water from wells that draw on the Bull Run watershed. This same groundwater feeds the Occoquan Reservoir. Building data centers in rural crescent right next to the Manassas National Battlefield Park will damage the many streams that feed the Bull Run watershed, and this is how much of the county’s water supply will become undrinkable. It’s YOUR WATER.
Hundreds of people show up at our local government meetings, but our voices, our reasons, are ignored. Our leaders, such as Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, are driving all of this. Please sign our petitions to recall Wheeler and Supervisor Pete Candland.
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
