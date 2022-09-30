While I remain open-minded about the possibility of smart growth and development across Prince William County, I have very strong concerns about the Pathway to 2040 Comprehensive Plan land use update.
This plan proposes the addition of thousands of homes across the rural space; industrial uses adjacent to public schools, farmland and homes; and road widenings spanning from eastern Prince William to northern Haymarket.
While the Pathway to 2040 clearly has plans for those looking to cash in on their large land parcels, it leaves no guidance on how to protect citizens from noise and water pollution from industrial development, no consideration of what impacts thousands of new houses will have on our school system and no plan for how to minimize the cost of proposed infrastructure for the average taxpayer.
Once we awake from this developers’ dreamland, we can see the reality: This comprehensive plan update, as written, leaves more problems than solutions and more questions than answers.
While growth is not inherently bad, growth of this significance should be necessary, strategic and done with minimal impact to the taxpayers and environment. The changes proposed are none of the above.
I am asking our elected officials to consider some of the questions listed above and truly ask themselves if they are able to vote to approve this plan with so many concerns and unknowns. Please send this plan back to the planning staff to rework, taking into consideration the actual needs of county residents -- not just the wants of local developers.
Vida Carroll
Nokesville
