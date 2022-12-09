They’re coming for you. If you’ve somehow escaped the destructive path of our Democratic supervisors’ designs up until now, you’re next.
On Dec. 13, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on its revision to the county’s comprehensive plan -- and just in time to deliver Christmas presents to all the developer cronies they’re beholden to. Its plan is laden with developer gold mines and citizen land mines.
Don’t be fooled by the deceptive “progress” and “social justice” wrapping it’ll apply to conceal the true intent of surrendering the sovereignty of your county to moneyed interests.
Developers have been itching for years to run their bulldozers over every inch of green space but have been thwarted by prudent zoning designations. What’s different now is they have an irresponsibly pliable board to do their bidding. This board’s demonstrated aversion to transparency and contempt for the public interest enables it to trample prudence with impunity.
Don’t take my word for it. Look at the land that’s recently been cleared for the Village Place Technology Park under construction at Va. 55 and Catharpin Road. Never mind developers’ empty promises; THIS is what they’re going to do to you. There are a LOT more time bombs buried in that map.
These minds are not going to be changed; they need to be removed. Principled candidates must step forward to challenge the board we so foolishly entrusted.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
