According to an Aug. 18 article, “Manassas neighborhood battles noise from data centers,” noise pollution from data centers is a lot more than just an environmentalists’ fantasy. The problem is real and serious and already upon us. Although the solution may be somewhat inconvenient for developers, it can be fairly straight forward and easy to implement from a county regulatory perspective.
The current zoning code, Section 14.4(a), provides a maximum sustained noise at night in industrial zones of 72 decibels and in residential zones of 55 decibels. There are several issues with this provision when applied to data centers:
Existing code provides that “heating and cooling systems,” including but not limited to air conditioners and heat pumps, shall not be subject to the night levels enumerated above.” Data centers create a uniquely high night noise because of the huge air-conditioning/heat pump need. This equipment is typically set on the top of the buildings where the noise will be readily transmitted to neighboring residential districts.
I submit that this unique, intense noise from data centers demands unique abatement. Such abatement could easily be achieved by imposing a lower maximum nighttime decibel level of, say, 55 decibels instead of the current 72 decibels at the property line.
As written, the existing ordinance does not contemplate heavily incompatible districts adjacent to another, but rather contemplates transition zoning and buffer distances to mitigate impacts. The ordinance reads: “When a noise source can be identified and its noise measured in more than one zoning district classification, the limits of the most restrictive classification shall apply.“
This would support a 55-decibel limit for at least the data center parcels, which are adjacent to residential districts.
In my opinion, simplistic distance measurement, such as 150 feet, is not sufficient. The county zoning ordinance has a “performance standard” of noise measurement and control, but then gives a carte blanche exemption to rooftop units, which are far more pervasive in data centers than other industrial developments. Noise is noise, no matter the source and no matter if it comes from the roof or the ground level.
Why give special treatment to noise or visual pollution from rooftop air conditioners? Data center developers are already given a lot of special treatment in corollary uses, property taxes, vertical heights, overlay districts, etc., etc. They should help protect their residential neighbors on something as important as quality of life.
Jonathan Way
Gainesville
