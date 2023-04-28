Why has it taken so long for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to start seeing the light about the data centers? For a year and a half, those in opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway have been looked at with disdain no matter what truths they have put forth. I certainly hope it is not just because we are in an election year!
Our beautiful rural land is being ravaged. Trees come down daily, and they are being replaced by 100-foot cement walls. Data centers are being approved left and right next to schools and residential communities without regard to health issues.
Data centers are not being taxed enough, and so the residents in the county are being asked to pay more taxes and additional meals taxes. These meals taxes harm Prince William County businesses as residents dine in other counties.
A budget is about priorities. Supervisors need to start with who needs it the most. Salaries for teachers, police, firemen and those who put their lives on the line daily need to be first. If Prince William County gives half of its local tax revenue to the schools, then it should have a say on where the money goes. Salaries at the top in both administration for schools and the county should be examined closely.
Further, I urge the supervisors to STOP ANY FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF DATA CENTERS until we can see the ramifications of what has been approved. It is time to start listening to what the residents have been warning about for the last year!
Elaine Romanias
Gainesville
