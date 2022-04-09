Fairfax Water recently wrote a compelling letter outlining the importance of Prince William County in protecting the Occoquan Reservoir, the primary drinking water source for much of Eastern Prince William.
In its letter, Fairfax Water points out that Prince William County is the most populous jurisdiction in the Occoquan watershed as well as the one with the largest land area. Land-use decisions within the Occoquan Reservoir watershed impact water quality, for better or worse.
The Prince William County Planning Office has multiple efforts underway that could significantly change the character of the county and the sustainability of the Occoquan Reservoir.
Together the proposed PW Digital Gateway, Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District and changes to the county’s long-range, land-use map propose to replace more than 2,000 acres of rural crescent fields and forests with the impervious surfaces needed for data centers.
In addition, the “agricultural and forestall” designation proposed in the comprehensive plan update would double densities in the rural crescent with new "rural place types" in some areas that would add even more density. Another approximately 1,800 acres of land in the rural crescent in Nokesville are proposed for industrial employment uses.
Given the magnitude of the proposed changes, Fairfax Water strongly recommends a comprehensive study, led by the Occoquan Basin Policy Board, to assess the individual and cumulative impacts from the proposed development and identify opportunities to prevent water quality degradation in the Occoquan Reservoir.
The model needed for the study is already developed, funded in part by Prince William County, and available to Northern Virginia Regional Commission members, such as Prince William County. The Occoquan Reservoir watershed is already highly urbanized, which, for a water supply, is unique. It is critical to understand the potential short- and long-term impacts before making decisions.
We urge the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to follow through with a study as well as extend an invitation to Fairfax Water to provide a presentation at an afternoon supervisors’ meeting to review the concerns raised in its letter and create an opportunity for discussion. Clean water is critical to the future of PWC.
Kim Hosen, Prince William Conservation Alliance
Nancy Vehrs, Virginia Native Plant Society
Stewart Schwartz, Coalition for Smarter Growth
Kyle Hart, National Parks Conservation Association
Ann Bennett, Sierra Club Great Falls Group
Julie Bolthouse, Piedmont Environmental Council
Joseph Eaves, Manassas Battlefield Trust
Max Hokit, American Battlefield Trust
