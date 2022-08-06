With the county updating its comprehensive plan, I urge the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to make accessible, affordable housing a priority. Housing is an essential right captured in the teaching of most major religions, including my own, Christian. For countless residents in Prince William County, or those who work in the county but cannot afford to live here, finding this kind of housing is a dream, not a reality.
Part of the root cause of the lack of housing affordability throughout the county is the county’s history of exclusionary zoning that amplifies entrenched interests and privileged homeowners. This has been prominent in the county far too long, creating economic and racial segregation. This must end now!
A county is healthier when there is dignified housing for citizens of all wealth levels throughout all of Prince William County, not just segmented parts of the county clustered in the eastern end.
Our government workers, low- to moderate-income young adults, teachers, nurses, firefighters, police officers, young families and our seniors deserve to live in dignified housing throughout the county – not just clustered in one part of it. People who support, worship, work and serve the needs of our communities should be able to live here.
I urge the supervisors, as a part of the comprehensive plan updates, to ensure our county’s zoning rules, policies and ordinances are updated to redress this truth and make affordable housing available throughout the county.
Rev. Keith Savage
Manassas
