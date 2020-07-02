In your June 24 editorial, “Doing the Right Thing Starts Now,” you state that Prince William County’s “youth are demanding change and giving like-minded politicians the courage to act,” and applaud them for “directing county leaders forward toward the right path.”
Yet an article in that same issue (Supervisors adopt Black Lives Matter measure) mentions how these very young people addressed elected officials at the June 16 board of county supervisors meeting with profanity, many uses of the f-word and gang slang.
An article published on the Potomac Local News website (June 16) is even more explicit about the language used during this meeting: “You guys f---ing suck;” “All I have to say is f---- decorum;” “Abolish the fricken police. Abolish America. It’s existence is a threat to the world;” “F--- your white supremacists’ asses;” “F--- you, girl. F--- y’all”
This last remark was made to Board Chair Ann Wheeler when the speaker was asked to relinquish the microphone after the three minute speaking time limit had been reached.
At one point Supervisor Yesli Vega was called “the devil” and told to “zip your mouth.”
The profanity was so intense that Supervisor Jeanine Lawson asked if it could be edited out of the video which will be archived and accessible on the county’s website.
I only hope that young people who want to abolish America and can’t speak without shouting profanity-laced invective at others are not the ones who county leaders are listening to, or whose path they are following. If so, I fear our country’s future is indeed bleak.
Eileen Iammartino
Gainesville,
