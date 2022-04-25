There is no doubt that approving various proposed data center projects – including the “Prince William Digital Gateway,” the House family data center proposal and a data center at Independent Hill near Prince William Forest Park – will add a potential 33 million square feet of data center space in Prince William County. What will this county look like in 10 years? And what is the environmental impact of such development?
SLOW DOWN!!!! Don't make decisions that we will all regret for years to come.
Prince William County is lucky to have very educated, informed residents who take a genuine interest in county land development. They can be a great source of information and ideas. Why not take advantage of this resource?
The Prince William County Planning Commission would benefit from having one or two members with extensive knowledge of land use in Prince William County (even in volunteer positions). This could be quite helpful in developing a comprehensive plan that represents the county's vision for decades to come. With increased understanding, compromise and negotiations, we will have a plan we can all live with and support. Please take advantage of this resource.
I am a business owner and a resident of Prince William County and want us to work together for shared, productive, revenue-producing and environmentally safe goals.
Lorraine Schooner, Ph.D.
Gainesville
