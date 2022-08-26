Prince William County is not ready for "data center development prime time," including the proposal to replan 2,100 acres near the Manassas National Battlefield Park for new data centers. More work must be done by Prince William County staff before decisions are made for ANY data center proposals.
Who among the Prince William County staff has completed a cost-benefit analysis on the Prince William Digital Gateway and where is it? The developers have done this and chosen our county in part because we have not, and may not, do this before making decisions.
Our noise ordinance does not address 24-7 data center noise. The data center noise near schools and homes is hard to fix: ask the residents of the Great Oak neighborhood about the noise from the Amazon data centers near their neighborhood.
The Fairfax County Water Authority manager wrote our county leaders this spring, urging a holistic water study to understand the impacts of data centers on the Occoquan watershed. The Occoquan Reservoir provides drinking water for 800,000 people, many of whom live in eastern Prince William County.
Five Prince William County supervisors voted Aug 2 to do a water study – but the results likely won’t be known before they decide on the PW Digital Gateway. How do you like that Prince William County residents?
Current data center designs could soon be obsolete. How will dozens of HUGE, uniquely designed concrete structures be re-purposed? Where is the county policy? Who will bear high demolition costs?
Prince William supervisors must hit the pause button. Please contact your supervisor ASAP about these issues before their decision on the PW Digital Gateway this fall. PWC is not ready for "data center development prime time."
Stephanie Chartrand
Gainesville
We need to look at the big picture. Regarding a cost-benefit analysis, we should not look at the computer tax rate only. Real estate property taxes and utility taxes must be taken into account. Also, and most importantly, how much tax is brought into the County coffers relative to what it costs the County to service a particular use, whether it is retail, residential, distribution, data centers, etc. Nothing comes close to data centers. In 2020, data centers generated roughly $13.50 in tax revenue for every dollar Prince William County invested in their infrastructure and other costs, according to a March report from the Northern Virginia Technology Council. That tax revenue figure was $13.20 in abutting Loudoun County, which has at least 140 data centers. On this metric, PWC is doing better than Loudoun County.
In regards to the environment, please read the recent article Salt in water sources becoming worrisome in D.C. region, experts warn / https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2022/08/08/salt-sodium-water-levels-dc/
The article suggests residences and humans are the single greatest contributor to salinity in our water. But we already knew that. At the recent water presentation at the board of supervisors’ workshop meeting, I believe it was Supervisor Jeanine Lawson who asked one of the experts what one thing we can do now to help our water, and the response was to stop using laundry detergent pods, stop salting the roads, stop using chemicals on our lawns and golf courses, and remediate failing or old septic systems.
Furthermore, the only comments in the article regarding data centers state, “Many data centers also use water to keep their machines cool, producing sodium-enriched wastewater that flows into sewers, though the industry has been shifting toward more eco-friendly cooling systems.” The current standard in data center cooling is closed-loop systems, which are eco-friendly.
The opposition to the PWDG does not want to hear the inconvenient truth: Data centers utilizing the current standard in technology are significantly more environmentally friendly to our water supply and watershed than humans and their residences.
The Pageland Lane/PW Digital Gateway is less than 1% of all the land in PWC and will bring in $4.2 billion of commercial tax base within the first 20 years and $400 million in annual commercial taxes. This is roughly 20% of the entire PWC’s current budget.
The status quo for Pageland Lane is not data centers or no data centers. This is not an option. The BOCS has told us it is data centers or thousands of new homes. The vast majority of people I have spoken to in the Gainesville/Haymarket area who do not live on Pageland Lane have stated that growth is inevitable, and data centers would be a much better option on Pageland Lane than thousands of new homes.
