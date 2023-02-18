My journey as a Prince William County employee began in 2017, while I was a member at Chinn Fitness and Aquatic Center, then hired to teach a spinning class there. I was given an employee guide of training, performance and certification requirements. My Chinn member fees were refunded, as I would be using equipment and classes to train, certify, perform and maintain my skills as a Chinn Fitness instructor. But then, in 2019, a decision was made to reclassify some of us as part-time, non-benefited––or “provisional”––employees.
The reason for this is unclear to many workers like me but had a major impact on our work and on the services we provide every day to keep our community active and fit. Our free access to facilities, classes, training and equipment to maintain our skills and certifications was revoked and declared to be a “perk.”
This, on top of inconsistent pay and working conditions, is why provisional employees throughout Prince William County are insisting changes be made so that they can organize and join their union, SEIU Virginia 512, like their full-time co-workers.
I love my job and work hard to maintain my credentials and certifications so I can provide the best training for residents in the area. Soon after becoming certified as a spinning instructor, I was asked to teach aqua classes. I participated in member classes to train in the Chinn pool in preparation for my certification as an aqua instructor. I am now a Prince William County Deep Water, Aqua and Spinning Fitness Instructor, and in March 2022, I was certified by the National Academy of Sports Medicine as a personal trainer.
There is nothing provisional about our accountability to show up as scheduled and fulfill our required duties. We part-time, non-benefited employees maintain our required certifications, including CPR/first aid, blood borne pathogens, harassment trainings, and attend scheduled all hands meetings.
Requiring fitness instructors to pay a fee to access what we need to maintain a trained workforce creates an unsafe workplace, compresses our real wages and negatively impacts employee retention and attraction. All of these factors impact not only employees, but the many paying members of Prince William County’s Chinn and Dale City Rec Centers.
I’ve been out since last June, healing from traumatic injuries sustained in a fall and have recently resumed teaching, warmly welcomed back by Chinn staff and members. Reflecting on the changes made since I was hired in 2017 and the many times my family and I have been well served by county parks employees and by the skilled library employees, I agree that we all have a shared need to fight the good fight and help Prince William County employees get organized to win the right to unionize and negotiate union contracts that would improve our jobs and the many services we provide in our community.
In November, we got a collective bargaining ordinance passed. It’s not perfect, but we have a chance to implement important changes so that all county employees, including myself and other provisional employees, have access to a union.
This is why provisional employees are urging the county to make the necessary changes to include all employees in the collective bargaining ordinance––so that we all have a voice on the job and the ability to negotiate improvements. For fitness instructors, we need to be able to negotiate the restoration of full access to Chinn and Dale City training, classes and equipment. Access to training equipment and classes for certified fitness instructors is an industry standard, not a perk. Prince William County employees are hungry for change, and it’s time to make that happen.
Robin Stroud
Prince William County fitness instructor
