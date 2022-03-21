Prince William County firefighters have been on the frontlines of the pandemic for going on three years. You might not recognize it on their faces because they have been hidden under masks for so long, but the men and women rolling down the road for medical emergencies, car crashes and structure fires are exhausted.
In 2019, our firefighters and paramedics increased their work hours roughly 20% to guarantee sustainable 24/7 emergency services 365 days a year. The following year, as we started what is now the ongoing battle against a viral enemy, pay adjustments were frozen for these hardworking men and women.
This freeze has yet to be thawed appropriately, and despite the underlying presence of inflation eating away at their bi-weekly paychecks, no cost-of-living adjustment has been provided over the past two years as well.
As they enter the third budget cycle with masks on their faces, the annual inflation rate has jumped to over 7%. When wages fail to even match inflation, employees are effectively being given a pay cut.
Firefighters are holding a rally on March 15 to encourage the Board of County Supervisors to pay ALL county employees a dignified wage that keeps pace with inflation and rewards them for their hard work. It is a common phrase to say, “Our people are our most important asset.” Hopefully we will see a real investment in that asset this year.
Mitchell Nason
Fredericksburg, Va.
