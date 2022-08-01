Republican voter fraud is a lie about voter fraud. Individual voter fraud cancels out only one legal vote. But Republican voter fraud is designed to throw out millions of legal votes and suppresses the rights of hundreds of thousands of citizens to vote.
The Jan. 6 commission has made it very clear that Republican voter fraud was attempted in 2020 and since then, many Republican state legislatures have passed new voter suppression and election nullification laws. Congressional action is needed to protect every citizen’s right to vote and have their vote counted, with the sole exception of those who are charged and convicted of a fraudulent vote.
The “big lie” of voter fraud has to be combatted by requiring that all allegations of voter fraud be handled in the criminal justice system. Voter fraud claims should require a criminal complaint.
This can be accomplished by allowing any eligible voter who cannot cast a regular ballot (for any technical reason) the right to vote by enhanced provisional ballot. The data sheet should be examined and confirmed before any vote is counted. If the voter’s data cannot be verified, it will be handed over to law enforcement for a complete investigation. This provides total access with total security.
Republican senators will claim this is a national takeover of elections. It is not. It is only guaranteeing every citizen has the absolute right to vote, while providing air-tight election security.
Mike Katchmeric
Gainesville
