There has been an important debate about the impact of development on the watershed that supplies water to the Occoquan Reservoir. Yes, this is the drinking water for 800,000 people we are talking about. I would like to make two points:
First, the Pageland folk say this is about "property rights." They also say they care about schools and parks. The reality is that if the data centers are approved, most Pageland residents will sell their land and move away with their millions of dollars.
Second, what do the experts say about PW Digital Gateway? Fairfax County’s Sully District Council "opposes the project." Fairfax County’s planning department is asking the county to "reconsider the proposal." The Fairfax County Water Authority says, "a comprehensive study” of the development’s impacts on the Occoquan Reservoir’s watershed is needed.” The Sierra Club has asked the county to "complete a thorough study." Prince William County’s own watershed management department said, "The comprehensive plan (should) remain unchanged."
I trust the experts. Forget the Prince William Digital Gateway and protect our drinking water! Build data centers in the overlay district and get your tax revenue for schools and parks!
Roger Yackel
Gainesville
