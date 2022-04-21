The opposition's fear-mongering statements about the environmental impacts a new data center corridor would have on our watershed are frustrating. The opposition makes it sound like only the “PW Digital Gateway” is in a watershed.
The fact of the matter is all land is in a watershed. No matter where you live in Prince William County, walk outside your front door and look down. Guess what? You are in a watershed.
Even businesses such as Titan America Concrete, Superior Paving, JK Enterprise Landscaping and Vulcan Materials, located right across the county line on U.S. 29 in Fairfax County, are in the watershed and uphill from Bull Run.
Virginia’s Department of Environmental Quality has stormwater regulations for a reason, and they are more stringent than ever. Under current DEQ rules, post-development stormwater runoff cannot exceed pre-development levels and must be controlled as if parcels were forested prior to development. In other words, post-development stormwater runoff should be improved even for non-forested pasture and agricultural lands. This would be the case for land proposed for the PW Digital Gateway, as it is largely non-forested. These regulations are in place to protect our watershed.
I am a landowner in Trapper’s Ridge, one of the neighborhoods included in the PW Digital Gateway proposal. Even though I am allowed to chemically treat my lawn, I do not because I know some of these chemicals contribute to the contamination of our watershed.
Most of the opposition to the PW Digital Gateway lives in Heritage Hunt, which was formerly farmland. The other day, I drove past a TruGreen truck in Heritage Hunt, spraying chemicals out the side of the truck, and a fair amount was not landing on its intended target. Guess what? Those contaminants go right into Little Bull Run on its way to the Occoquan Reservoir. I can only imagine how much the chemical applications on their precious 18-hole golf course contribute to the contamination of the watershed.
I am not here to pick on Heritage Hunt, but I believe this debate should be much more about property rights and the enormous commercial tax revenue the new data centers would bring into Prince William County coffers rather than “protecting our watershed.” That is because while our watershed is vitally important, it will be protected from development with existing DEQ laws and regulations. Unfortunately, this is the inconvenient truth the opposition to the PW Digital Gateway doesn't want you to know.
Mike Grossman
Gainesville District
