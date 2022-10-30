Water. Electricity. Noise. History. Dignity. Quality of life. We have learned over the past few months how little they matter when they pose inconvenient obstacles to greed and power.
What else is being lost in the mad pursuit of shiny pieces of silver? Truth. Diligence. Prudence. Trust. Honesty. Equity. Integrity. Sovereignty. Hope. Future.
What has emerged to replace them?
Railroading. Stonewalling. Arrogance. Stealth. Greed. Fear. Ruthlessness. Demonization. Division. Deceit.
My wife says you can always tell the true character of people simply by throwing a $100 bill on the floor. Some will ask who dropped it and who it belongs to. Others will dive to claim it for themselves, swinging sharp elbows.
Opposing the Prince William Digital Gateway has been time-consuming and discouraging, but a windmill worth tilting at. It is a clear illustration of might versus right, readily revealing the traits described above. Whoever rolls over to let those foolishly entrusted with power shove them aside to grab what they don’t deserve will never stand tall again. Push back or forever be pushed around.
When this proposal comes to a vote, take full measure of those who choose to sell out your interests to satisfy their own. This will be a critical inflection point for Supervisors to decide which path they will take in public service. They can sheepishly succumb to unethical influences or chart a better course for themselves and their constituents. They can lead, or they can follow. They can serve the people or suffer their wrath.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
