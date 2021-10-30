LETTER: Cheerleaders are athletes -- period

I am writing in response to the article to the article titled, “We're not just cute sideline cheerleaders. We're athletes,” published in your newspaper Oct. 14. This article got me thinking about the importance of teaching young girls in our community to rid themselves of the stereotypes of the past.
The Woodbridge Vikings competition cheer team is coming out of their most recent victory, one that undoubtedly required a lot of time and hard work. Do you think that they finished their competition and thought, “Wow, I hope I looked cute”? No. Because these girls see themselves as athletes. And they should not have to qualify for states to prove that to their community. Because they are hoping to prove themselves as athletes, that means that someone somewhere has told them that they are not. And now these girls are seeing themselves from that naysayer’s perspective.
Maybe they doubt themselves; doubt the work and skills that competitive cheer takes, simply because they look beautiful and feminine while doing it, because someone said that they are just a “cute” group of girls.
The coach for this Woodbridge team is doing her best to change these mindsets, to break the stereotypes that go along with cheerleading. It is an important reminder that while we have come a long way in the fight against misogyny, we should never stop our efforts to fight for the sake of every young girl.
Kathryn Dealy
Manassas
