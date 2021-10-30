You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Cheerleaders are athletes -- period

  • 0
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

I am writing in response to the article to the article titled, “We're not just cute sideline cheerleaders. We're athletes,” published in your newspaper Oct. 14. This article got me thinking about the importance of teaching young girls in our community to rid themselves of the stereotypes of the past. 

The Woodbridge Vikings competition cheer team is coming out of their most recent victory, one that undoubtedly required a lot of time and hard work. Do you think that they finished their competition and thought, “Wow, I hope I looked cute”? No. Because these girls see themselves as athletes. And they should not have to qualify for states to prove that to their community. Because they are hoping to prove themselves as athletes, that means that someone somewhere has told them that they are not. And now these girls are seeing themselves from that naysayer’s perspective. 

Maybe they doubt themselves; doubt the work and skills that competitive cheer takes, simply because they look beautiful and feminine while doing it, because someone said that they are just a “cute” group of girls. 

The coach for this Woodbridge team is doing her best to change these mindsets, to break the stereotypes that go along with cheerleading. It is an important reminder that while we have come a long way in the fight against misogyny, we should never stop our efforts to fight for the sake of every young girl. 

Kathryn Dealy

Manassas

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters