This novice new board of county supervisors have been using – and abusing—their status as Democrats to camouflage their unyielding pro-developer position as social justice.
As a life-long Democrat who has fought for the environment and fought for the ideals of treating people with respect and equality my entire life, I feel a visceral sense of betrayal.
This new comprehensive plan will set us back in our fight against climate change in ways that will only accelerate the dangerous impacts. Protecting the drinking water supply of the Occoquan Reservoir isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity for life.
Out of control development, both data center and residential, is never about the people; it’s always about the profit margins for developers and land speculators. What’s worse, nothing about this sprawl comp plan supports even the most basic tenets of creating sustainable affordable housing opportunities.
The only antidote to all of this overreach – and greed – is some “sunlight,” transparency and new leadership.
Pete Candland was forced to resign because of his blatant conflicts of interest. The recall of Ann Wheeler continues, and the 2023 elections are our focus as Prince William County and Virginia voters. Change will come at the ballot box.
Elena Schlossberg
Haymarket
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is right on! These liars and cheaters will be out! Maybe new candidates with truth and integrity that can’t be bought by developers will help us reverse the harm caused by the current Board.
