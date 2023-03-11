Recently, Robert Sweeney, the president of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, provided a letter to the Department of Environmental Quality supporting a proposed variance to allow data centers to use diesel generators continuously during periods of peak electrical loads.
As a Prince William County resident for over 20 years, I am very disappointed and actually offended by the chamber’s support.
It appears the chamber has forgotten about its obligation to act in the best interest of residents when it comes to attracting businesses. The massive number of diesel generators on data center campuses puts residents at risk by increasing pollution in the atmosphere. It is a known fact that diesel and the harmful particulates it disperses are harmful because of human lungs' inability to break down those particulates. There is no good reason why data centers should be given a pass on polluting our atmosphere.
The chamber’s comments betray residents’ trust and are shameful and irresponsible. This is a prime example of officials doing whatever they want while oppressing and inflicting unnecessary health risks upon everyday citizens who depend on government officials to protect them and to look out for their families’ physical and economic wellbeing.
I am a retired U.S. Army officer and a retired federal government civil servant regulator. I have seen this behavior far more times than I like to recall. Data centers and diesel generators next to residential neighborhoods and schools pose a real threat to residents, especially our children, the elderly and those with frail health conditions. Nothing good in terms of health, noise and many other unknown collateral health risks can result from data centers adjacent to residential neighborhoods using their diesel generators to provide power.
I strongly urge The Prince William Chamber of Commerce to serve our county residents and businesses admirably by changing course and making this right.
Delton Nichols
Manassas
