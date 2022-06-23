Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for Congress in Virginia's 10th District, figures that doing nothing is the best option when it comes to gun control. He was quoted as saying, "Gun control has never stopped anyone."
Well, he's wrong. Statistics show he's wrong. All he can do is say, "It's a tragedy.”
A tragedy is doing nothing. Paying lip service and doing nothing. If some nut guns up a local school, I take it his answer is to do nothing because, "most people get bludgeoned to death, and stabbed to death, than [sic] they get shot.” [Loudoun Now, May 25] He's still wrong.
I know my way around guns, and I've never had a National Rifle Association course. I own a gun. And about 3,000 rounds of ammo. I'm also a Democrat.
I also know that statistically having a boy in my home and a gun will lead him to taking his own life or the life of others. No lock, no safe – nothing – is good enough to keep that gun out of my kid’s hands. If you have an internet connection, your child can pick that lock or open that combination lock in under 10 minutes. That means geographical separation of him and that gun.
Maybe Hung Cao should take a statistics course because his statement is exactly backwards. In that statistics course, he'd learn that guns [weapons] are the leading cause of violent deaths in the United States of America.
Or, maybe Hung Cao should do nothing about dead kids. Just hit the campaign trail and blame Biden, Wexton and Democrats for trying to do something.
Andrew Herstek
Warrenton
