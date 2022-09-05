At the August 22 candidates forum sponsored by the ARC of Northern Virginia, incumbent 10th District Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D) exchanged views with Republican nominee Hung Cao regarding how the federal government can support citizens with physical challenges requiring ongoing daily assistance to be fully participating members of society and the workforce.
Congresswoman Wexton demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the issues faced by citizens with severe physical challenges: the need for reliable personal caregivers, the need for income to rise out of poverty and meaningful employment issues. She articulated her continuing approach to solve these complex issues by braiding federal legislation, appropriations, policy modifications, education, increased Supplemental Security Income (SSI) indexed to inflation and multiple interventions needed to support and ensure an ample supply of qualified personal caregivers.
Mr. Cao’s solution was to get government out of the way and rely on supply and demand in spite of his description of our workforce as no longer having a work ethic.
He subsequently avowed the problem would have been resolved had he been in office during the past four years, so that they could “stand on their own two feet,” a remarkably insensitive and condescending statement referring to our citizens who rely on wheelchairs for mobility.
He also promised to fix the problems on Jan. 4, apparently unaware that House Republicans have consistently failed to address these issues and that a freshman representative wields no influence over the powerful House leadership hierarchy.
Go to https://youtu.be/Qh4HVXdggl.w and see for yourself the contrast between Congresswoman Wexton’s positive, factual approach to the issues versus Mr. Cao’s rambling off-topic personal anecdotes and tired anti-government rhetoric.
Nancy Treusch
Warrenton
