No crocodile tears for Pete Candland, please. He made his own bed and is thankfully off to lie in it. The criticism he received was well-deserved and self-inflicted.
Save your sympathy for the beleaguered Gainesville District residents who have been nomads left pining for advocacy for the past year. Now that they have a chance to regain it, everything that was important has already been decided without their input. Such disenfranchisement emboldened the “civic-minded” majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to run roughshod over them.
It's time to look ahead to the special election. We already have two viable supervisor candidates in Republicans Alyson Satterwhite and Bob Weir, both of whom used their voices to supplant the one Pete Candland surrendered during the debate over the Prince William Digital Gateway.
Now we need a suitable Democratic candidate so all can have a spirited discussion about the best way to actually improve the Gainesville District rather than auction it off.
I’m skeptical the current developer-owned Prince William Democrats will produce such a candidate.
What we definitely DON’T need is an Ann Wheeler-endorsed stooge who will sputter market-tested fake progressive sound bites while picking our pockets and plundering our natural, historical and cultural legacy. A legitimate smart growth Democratic candidate would freshen the air Ann Wheeler has befouled.
Let’s hope.
Most of all, what Gainesville residents need is honest and empathetic representation from a true public servant of either party. Let’s retake the reins and promote good government over tarnished labels.
Carolyn Cameron
Gainesville
