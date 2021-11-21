You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Candland can’t leave his constituents without a voice – or a vote – on the rural crescent

  • 1
LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Prince William County Supervisor Pete Candland's Gainesville neighborhood is next to the proposed “digital gateway” area and inside the 2,000 acres being considered for data centers under the county’s planned expansion of its data center overlay district.  

Prince William County resident and developer Mary Ann Ghadban's initial request to consider 600 acres along Pageland Lane for future data centers has exploded to a review of 2,000 acres in the rural crescent. The area includes Candland's neighborhood, Catharpin Farm Estates, which has filed a comprehensive plan amendment to destroy their homes and community to allow industry to come in and plow down their lives because they don't want to live next to industry or the proposed Bi-County Parkway that might come with it.  

There is no public water or sewer in this region, and new power lines might have to be built!  Pete's community doesn't want to be pushed out and have their land taken for the Bi-County Parkway and industrial expansion.  

Families move to the rural crescent for a country road life, and this board of supervisors is hell bent on destroying their dreams and forcing residents to relocate because of their ill-thought-out visions that only a handful of people want!  

The existing overlay covers around 8,700 acres. By comparison, in Loudoun County—the largest data center market in the world—data centers currently occupy about 2,000 acres, according to the Piedmont Environmental Council.

Supervisor Candland needs to resign. He has recused himself from any vote on the rural crescent. He has NO vote and NO voice and cannot represent his community!   

It is a sad situation that Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and those in favor of the destruction of the watershed – which provides public water to 2 million residents, as well as the environment, air quality and quality of life -- support the Bi-County Parkway, which would bring traffic like that on Interstate 66 to Va. 234 all the way to Interstate 95. They have put Supervisor Candland in this predicament!   

Thank you for your service, Pete, but do the right thing! All citizens need a voice and vote! 

Lori Fenn 

Coles District

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Catharpin411
Catharpin411

Very well said!

The devoted community has lustfully drooled over the Bi Cou ty Parkway for years and see the smokescreen of the data centers as their ride home.

So developers buy off officials, pledge to purchase homes of influential people and DESTROY the homes, the lives, the play areas, the wild life, the water and air we breath.

SO THEY MAKE MILLIONS...GREED.

So these are our real Supervisors, gimme greed they shout as they shove cash into their pockets while DESTROYING the lives of citizens.

Guess they can't call themselves Democrats or Progressives...they are members of their own Greenback party.

Thanks for nothing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters