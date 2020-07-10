I hate people not wearing masks in public. I just got back donating to Salvation Army in Warrenton. I asked a woman donating where her mask was. She said, “I don’t need one, I’m outside.” Funny, she had just exited the building. In fact, none of the people collecting donations were wearing masks.
During Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase 3 reopening, face coverings are still required in indoor spaces.
In May, Northam signed Executive Order 63, requiring Virginians to wear face coverings in public indoor settings to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.
As part of the governor’s Phase 3 reopening, “employees working in customer-facing areas are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth ... using CDC use of face coverings guidance.”
Come on people, the coronavirus is here for the foreseeable future. WEAR A MASK!
Maryanne Sparks
Warrenton
