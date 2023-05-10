LETTER: A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

We the residents of Bristow and surrounding communities are writing this letter due to the lack of response from Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler to our numerous requests for a town hall meeting with her and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, to hear our concerns about the proposed data center development known as Devlin Technology Park. 

(1) comment

wawright
wawright

The controversial Devlin Technology Park proposal has dangled menacingly over the heads of Bristow residents since its vote was deferred from March 7th.

Chair Wheeler’s cavalier remark: “I don’t intend to have a joint town hall with you, ever” tells you all you need to know about her empathy for these threatened communities.

You wouldn’t think someone running for reelection would openly exhibit such obvious contempt for her constituents. But then who does Chair Wheeler believe she represents?

A recent report of donations to her campaign provides a telling roadmap of her loyalties. Devlin Technology Park’s developer Stanley Martin is listed, as is landowner Chuck Kuhn’s JK Land Holdings. A recent Prince William Times article stated her donors are: “Labor unions, real estate developers and organizations and individuals with ties to data centers.” Chair Wheeler is certainly no voice of the people.

In a fitting follow-up, Potomac Local News just reported that our imperial Chair refuses to debate her primary opponent, Deshundra Jefferson, stating: “I just don’t think it would be very productive, and it’s not the kind of forum I want to participate in at this time”.

She must have been watching too much of that coronation TV coverage and somehow got the idea that her role is merely to wave at us from her gilded carriage. Interacting with commoners is so beneath her exalted status.

Now we know where the “Queen Ann” nickname came from. Reject this condescending monarchy in the Democratic primary now in progress.

