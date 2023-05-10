We the residents of Bristow and surrounding communities are writing this letter due to the lack of response from Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler to our numerous requests for a town hall meeting with her and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, to hear our concerns about the proposed data center development known as Devlin Technology Park.
We first invited Chair Wheeler to a town hall held by Supervisor Lawson in January 2023. Chair Ann Wheeler declined citing a scheduling conflict.
Since that time, Devlin was deferred indefinitely, and we again invited her and Supervisor Lawson to hold a joint townhall. Supervisor Lawson quickly replied to our initial request and offered to work around Chair Wheeler's schedule. Our final invite even suggested holding a town hall alone (without Supervisor Lawson), however, all three of our requests were ignored by Chair Wheeler and her staff.
During a recent Board of County Supervisors meeting on Thursday, April 20, Chair Wheeler stated to Supervisor Lawson, "I don't intend to have a joint town hall with you, ever." Additionally, she made a comment to Supervisor Lawsonduring a BOCS meeting last fall, that she "knows what kind of people show up to her town halls."
It has become evident to us that while Chair Wheeler is supposed to represent everyone in the county, she has no intention of ever holding a town hall with the residents of Brentsville or Supervisor Lawson, especially when it comes to Devlin Technology Park.
Her inaction has been noticed by the community, and Chair Wheeler will see our response in the June primary.
Signed,
Wendy Abbott, Lisa Agostini, Bill Annibell, Ali Aslan, Joel Becker, Tammy Blosil, Pamela Ritchie Borer, Christy Brown, Cindy Brown, Linda Burroughs, Tony Calabria, Stephanie Caparoula, William Caparoula, Megan Carey, Vida Carroll, Ronni Cepillo, Charlene Fareira, Albert Cheung, Christina Bamboo, Kristin Coleman, Carrie Cox, Scott Csernecky, Paula Daly, Kim Devine, Lucia Dorr, Jon Dow, Jean Ellis, Rachel Ellis, Jan Ellison, Tom Ellison, Brett Fitzgerald, Melissa Fitzgerald, Ryan Fletcher, Darryl Forsythe, Jason Fox, Donna Gallant, Alysha Gawhary, Ronalie Giere, Amy Goetz, Carrie Gonzalez, Rick Goodman, Cori Gustman, Terri Hammersmith, Leigh Helms, Jeanne Hickerson, Agnieszka Howe, Jorge Irizarry, Marilyn Karp, Bethany Kelley, Karen Kennedy, Kirby Kennedy, Roman Kormeluk, Kathy Kulick,Erin Lambert, Amy Smith O-Leary,Tammy Leiter, Stephanie Lockhart, Ian Lovejoy, Jennifer Lupton, Molly Lynch, Jeff Mahoney, Laura Mahoney, Catherine Marie, Jay Markanich, Elizabeth Martorana, Cindy McCain, Elspeth McCormick, Paige McCullough, Andrea Mckinney, Christie Mendez, Becky Millen, Mike Mitchell, Casey Munsch, Mendy Myers, Melanie Ochalek Novy, Terry Obermeyer, Reena Patil, Sandesh Patil, Jordyn Payne, Mike Phillips, Susan Phillips, Mo Plaza, Steve Pleickhardt, Stephen Prior, LouAnne Reuter, Janice Rice, Terri Richtmyre, Bianca Ricketts, Kim Robinson, Elaine Romanias, Brian Rooney, Linda Sanner,Donna Sardinian, Debby Schaan, Jamie Siller, Karen Souther, Ally Stoeger, Jayne Turley, Michael Turley, Chris Webb, Pat Widener, Erik Wiesbock, Michelle Wilburn, Bill Wright, Elizabeth Yackel and Cristen Younts.
The controversial Devlin Technology Park proposal has dangled menacingly over the heads of Bristow residents since its vote was deferred from March 7th.
Chair Wheeler’s cavalier remark: “I don’t intend to have a joint town hall with you, ever” tells you all you need to know about her empathy for these threatened communities.
You wouldn’t think someone running for reelection would openly exhibit such obvious contempt for her constituents. But then who does Chair Wheeler believe she represents?
A recent report of donations to her campaign provides a telling roadmap of her loyalties. Devlin Technology Park’s developer Stanley Martin is listed, as is landowner Chuck Kuhn’s JK Land Holdings. A recent Prince William Times article stated her donors are: “Labor unions, real estate developers and organizations and individuals with ties to data centers.” Chair Wheeler is certainly no voice of the people.
In a fitting follow-up, Potomac Local News just reported that our imperial Chair refuses to debate her primary opponent, Deshundra Jefferson, stating: “I just don’t think it would be very productive, and it’s not the kind of forum I want to participate in at this time”.
She must have been watching too much of that coronation TV coverage and somehow got the idea that her role is merely to wave at us from her gilded carriage. Interacting with commoners is so beneath her exalted status.
Now we know where the “Queen Ann” nickname came from. Reject this condescending monarchy in the Democratic primary now in progress.
