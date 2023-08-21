An Aug. 1 Dominion Energy community meeting depicted plans to route power to new data centers on Hornbaker Road in Manassas. There are a LOT more of these meetings in our future.
A Feb. 27 Inside NOVA article noted: “Prince William County’s Economic Development Department signed 11 non-disclosure agreements in 2022, primarily with data center developers,” and the county has consistently resisted revealing the full extent of expected data center development. The review and approval process rarely includes even a cursory assessment of electrical power requirements.
What happens when it comes time to plug in all these new data centers? Even if sufficient generation capacity exists, they will certainly require new transmission lines and substations. Where will they go and who pays for them? Brace yourself.
Our electric utilities most certainly have plans for these inevitable requirements. Why don’t they share them with their ratepayers? By keeping their plans under wraps, the utilities are likely to assume the lion’s share of citizen ire when those plans are finally revealed, when it was really the uninformed decisions of county supervisors that necessitated those plans.
If power requirements were considered earlier in the planning process, it’s possible that those considerations might positively influence data center siting. The term “planning” suggests forethought.
There is no fight like a transmission line fight, when people see their home values and quality of life degraded to subsidize multi-billion-dollar corporations.
Better to get all the bad news out now and mitigate it as best we can.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
