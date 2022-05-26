As a resident of the rural crescent whose property is under consideration for data center development, I’ve felt uneasy writing or speaking since I have a vested interest in the land-use debate. However, there are just too many unsupported and inaccurate claims being made by the rural crescent opposition to stay silent.
One popular theme is painting an image of lush forests nestled between two parks being destroyed by data centers. I would encourage everyone engaged in this decision to take a stroll on Artemis Road off Pageland Lane. It is primarily open fields and scrub brush. The stroll should include the concrete bridge over Little Bull Run Creek so you can observe the current water quality in the area firsthand.
This leads to another recurring theme regarding the negative impact of data centers on the Occoquan watershed. The soil in the crescent area is virtually impervious, and rainfall runs off and downstream along with anything captured from the surface. My home wastewater is pumped across the 10-acre property to reach a constructed “mound” where it is treated and slowly absorbed. I suspect one reason the rural crescent was set aside in the first place was because the soil would never support housing developments with conventional drain fields. If there were commercial development in the area – including data centers – storm water management regulations would be enforced and result in much better water conditions for all residents downstream.
The bottom line: Citizens on both sides of the rezoning debate should stick to the facts.
Patrick Hewitt
Gainesville
Bill Wright: I have reviewed your analysis, and much of your data to support your unsubstantiated conclusions is suspect at best. But don’t take my word for it, I would encourage people to take a look at the just released Camoin associates report titled “Targeted Industry Land Need Analysis. It can be found on the Planning Office website. Afterall, Camoin is the expert 3rd party consultant. This is what they do, and they don’t have a dog in the fight. As such, I would submit their analysis is a more current and reliable source of information.
The report clearly debunks some of your more important assertions. Namely, available land capacity. The report states that if PWC enters into a high demand scenario (one in which we, as a county, should aim for considering our commercial tax base stands at 12% and our goal is 35%), then we run out of land for our six targeted industries within 7 to 12 years.
As a County, we need to aspire for a high-demand scenario as outlined in this report. We need to show our targeted industry possible partners that Prince William County is open for their business. Not providing additional land capacity will absolutely prevent the county from realizing a high-demand scenario and assure us the status quo our meager commercial tax base. How much did your personal residential property taxes go up last year? Mine went up by over 20%. The fact is, for every $13 dollars which come into the county coffers from data centers, only $1 dollar goes out to support them. Nothing, and I mean nothing, comes close. We should embrace the opportunity data centers bring to PWC. We should aspire to be better than Loudoun County and not continue to be the red-headed stepchild of Northern Virginia.
I could not agree more that facts should be paramount in the quest for informed decisions. In any spirited debate, it is not unusual for some participants to exaggerate to make their points and it is critical to sort fact from fancy.
Ironically, it is our county government’s resistance to facts that has animated the discussion. I have provided county employees and supervisors factual evidence on land availability from the county’s own database on multiple occasions to dispel their persistent misinformation. These facts were validated by a Prince William Times article on May 12th, yet the misrepresentations continue.
Regarding the water quality issue, legitimate concerns have been raised by the county’s own Watershed Management Branch, the Virginia Department of Forestry, the Sierra Club, the Fairfax County Department of Planning, the Fairfax County Water Authority and the National Parks Conservation Association. The county is on record acknowledging a concern about excess salinity in the Occoquan reservoir in a Department of Public Works memo of November 22, 2021. These are responsible and respected public service organizations citing science-based facts.
While “unsupported and inaccurate claims” should certainly be rejected, validated facts should not.
