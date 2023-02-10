A letterbox with the inscription Letter to the editor

Almost three years ago, I sent a mass email to various organizations and people seeking help and guidance in dealing with the devastation of one of my family’s historic cemeteries due to it being completely bulldozed. Our access was blocked to another family cemetery, and property that had long been in our family was being taken and sold without our knowledge.

