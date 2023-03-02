Actions and attitudes of our Prince Wlliam Board of County Supervisors over the past three years suggest their affinity for the following outcomes:
Industrialization to rival northern New Jersey.
A new cross-county truck route from I-95 to Dulles airport.
More than twice as much data center capacity as Loudoun County.
Data center facilities directly adjacent to homes and schools.
Proliferation of ugly new power transmission lines and towers.
Increased water pollution risk to the Occoquan Reservoir.
A 60% tax discount to the world’s largest and most profitable big tech corporations.
Infrastructure costs resulting in increased property taxes, rents, meal taxes and consumer energy bills passed to residents.
The world’s highest concentration of noisy, polluting, unhealthy industrial diesel generators.
Degradation of nationally renowned historic areas, state and national parks and African American heritage sites.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler would claim that this list does not reflect her vision, but her actions tell a different story. She and her board majority have been pushing relentlessly for a truly unprecedented assortment of energy-gorging industrial complexes throughout the county.
Without the introduction of any semblance of sanity, this vision will surely become a long-term economic drain and enduring resident nightmare. What will happen to hulking data center remains when they become obsolete due to inevitable advances in technology?
We must reject this flawed vision and return to a more balanced and thoughtful approach to civic planning.
Bobbie Kelly
Gainesville
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.