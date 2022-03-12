A bill being considered by our state lawmakers, Senate Bill 341, could strap entrepreneurs like me with a slew of red tape regulations. The bill would define some small businesses as a “high volume seller” (even those who make as little as 200 sales a year) and could subject them to additional hurdles just to sell online.
What's worse, "high volume sellers" would have to make sure they submit potentially sensitive, personal information to online marketplaces on an annual basis. If they don't feel comfortable, forget or simply don't get the email, they could be forced to shutter their virtual doors.
Unfortunately, other states are eyeing similar legislation. Passing policy like SB 341 in different states across the country means Virginia's small business community could effectively be kicked off the internet just because they don't have the deep pockets and resources big companies do to keep up with the whack-a-mole of selling standards.
Please Virginia General Assembly, vote no on SB 341.
Marq Hamilton
Gainesville
The bill died in a House committee on March 1, no need to worry.
