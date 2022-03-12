Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper to a few snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.