This coming fall is one of the toughest times for students attending public schools. My school, Battlefield High School, is planning to have the first quarter of school be mostly virtual and then ease back into in-person learning.
But is this the best possible solution for the problem at hand? I think it’s a pretty good solution because school classrooms can be pretty packed, not to mention the hallways, which, most of the time, are comparable to a mosh pit and that can pose a problem for trying to keep distance between students.
By the time the second quarter rolls around, I think things will be close to normal and it will be all right to return to schools.
The downsides to this plan is that teachers are having to learn to teach using programs they’ve never touched before -- not to mention that the video call service they are using, “Zoom,” is a subpar option. (I would suggest using Discord as most students already use it).
Another downside is that some students might not have the means to attend online schooling, due to financial restraints.
Overall, I think the solution is decent and one of the better ones that have been suggested, though there are things I’d change about it. I am interested to see where they take school from here.
Sebastian Boyle
Haymarket
