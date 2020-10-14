I was unexpectedly diagnosed with Bechet’s Disease, an autoimmune disorder that affects the vascular system, at age 37. My son Jack, who is 9, was born with a disease called cystic fibrosis that affects most of his major organs most notably his lungs. Both diseases are rare, both diagnoses were unexpected, and both are pre-existing conditions.
Pre-existing conditions have become a buzzword in politics, and it seems not enough Americans know what they are or even if they have them. A pre-existing condition can be nearly any diagnosis you receive when cared for by a doctor. Prior to 2014 when the Affordable Care Act went into effect, if you saw your doctor for a disease or condition and then lost your insurance, any plan you tried to buy in the future could legally deny you coverage.
I realize a lot of people are not a fan of the health care exchanges, and with good reason. But the exchanges are only a small part of the law. I am certain we can all agree that pre-existing condition protection is crucially important to all families with health care needs of any kind. My family certainly relies on it as our medications cost nearly a half a million dollars a year.
I am extremely concerned that if confirmed, Amy Coney Barrett will rule to overturn the Affordable Care Act when the suit against it is heard. She is firmly on the record as critical of the 2012 Supreme Court ruling that kept the Affordable Care Act intact. The Trump Administration is responsible for the lawsuit against the ACA and they are now also appointing the deciding voter in its case.
Why are they rushing to fill this vacancy in the middle of a pandemic and presidential election? Thousands of Americans have already started voting and their voices should be heard. I cast my vote on the first day of early voting in Virginia. It feels to me like the current Senate majority does not care about my vote or voice and has an agenda all their own.
In my opinion this is a gross misuse of power, especially considering the election is merely weeks away. The people should choose their Supreme Court, not an administration hell bent on overturning a specific law.
Tasha Nelson
Manassas
Why are they rushing to fill this vacancy in the middle of a pandemic and presidential election? The Supreme Court has nothing to do with pandemic. Its the constitutional right to do it.
