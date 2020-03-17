In Virginia, minimum wage is $7.25. At the bare minimum, everyone should have their necessities met, but this is almost impossible to do so with the living wage that has been set by the state.
It doesn’t make sense for the minimum wage in Virginia to be so low when the richest 20% of the population owns 84% of the wealth in the United States.
In 2018 alone, 37.2 million people lived in food-insecure households. The inability to afford food to eat because of how little someone is being paid should never be a concern. People deserve to have their basic necessities met if they are working for it. Increasing this wage can do that.
Therefore, increasing the minimum wage will not only give lower income families more opportunities to purchase what they need but also provide relief in general.
Kassee Sosa
Manassas
