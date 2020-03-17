It is always sad to hear when someone has become victim to discrimination in their daily dealings throughout life, whether it be due to their race, ethnicity or socio-economic status.
So, I am glad to see that there is a legislation passing that will disallow landlords to discriminate against possible tenants because of how they pay their rent.
Finding adequate housing is a problem for many citizens in the U.S. and not being allowed to rent a place when you have good money for it, is just crazy. These people already have a limited amount of options of where they can live because of prices and I believe if they can afford it, they should be allowed to rent where they please. Because you never really know a person or what they have been through to get where they are, you should always be empathetic and be willing to lend a helping hand to your neighbor.
James Smith II
Warrenton
