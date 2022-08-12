It’s a bit unusual to have one quarter of your county supervisors facing recall petitions from their constituents. It’s also unusual that Prince William County has no ombudsman or ethics office. So, what other recourse do our citizens have?
In the Navy, when a commanding officer is relieved for cause, it is usually not for specific misdeeds but for leadership failures that adversely affected subordinates or enabled their substandard performance. You’ll hear terms like “loss of trust and confidence in the ability to command” or “cultivating a poor command climate”. There is a recognition that bad leadership is unacceptably corrosive to an organization.
Thus, Chair Ann Wheeler’s conflicted financial trading is not only problematic by itself, but as an indication of the shoddy values she demonstrates to the those she presides over.
Examples of behavior that may not constitute legal violations, but are potentially more damaging than those that do, include:
- Setting low ethical standards that invite unscrupulous individuals to exploit them for personal gain.
- Using personal wealth or power for electoral advantage or leverage over more vulnerable colleagues.
- Using a powerful position to pressure apolitical staff into relaxing professional standards to advance a personally or politically advantageous agenda.
- Suppressing legitimate inquiries into improper conduct and performance.
The Coalition to Protect Prince William County will be collecting recall petition signatures at the upcoming County fair. See the livestock and then seek us out to help send Supervisors Pete Candland and Ann Wheeler out to pasture.
Bill Wright
Gainesville
(1) comment
We are recalling Pete Candland for his wish-washy ethics and lack of integrity. His Chair Ann Wheeler has done nothing to censure his behavior because it feeds her ego to see a Republican fall under her same character flaw of greed. Wheeler has been targeted for recall because she has met secretly with QTS and Blackstone principals to discuss specific stock investments and future sites outside the boundaries of the Data Center Overlay. These new locations are cheaper for the developers, but more lucrative for Wheeler and her husband’s real estate enterprises. The conflict of interest and the double dealing for personal gain is the foundation of the recall effort. The people are sick of Wheeler’s attitude that she is above the law: that she doesn’t need to follow Virginia law pertaining to annual disclosure of stock investments and disclosure of gains. When two of the Board are corrupt, how is this behavior influencing the remaining board members? I think we see it in the embarrassing kissing up, in the inability to speak honestly and decisively on any issues, and in the furtive glances and remarks made under their breath with an open mic. This leadership team is broken beyond repair. Recall and new members could turn this around. We can only persevere.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.